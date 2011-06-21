Joel Glovier

customized QR code 2

qr code cure.org
This one appears to work just fine. Seems the lime green on the boxes didn't have enough contrast for the reader.

Also seemed that the children icon didn't work in the center. I read these codes have as much as 30% error correction built it, but I guess that can vary.

FYI - the landing page is not live yet. You'll see a 404 if you visit the link.

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
I design workflow tools for humans.

