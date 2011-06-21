Thousand Wires Quick Connect

This paradigm has been messing with my head for awhile, and I think I finally got a good grasp on what it should do... There's a process in the app for connecting a piece of equipment to the next, and it's a bit lengthy when sometimes you just need to make a quick connection with less care for the details. This scenario works quickly. You just click on the item you're wanting to connect, the box pops up, and you can click on another item to connect to or from it.