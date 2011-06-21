Daniel Burka

Oink Teaser

I guess the cat's out of the bag (or the pig is, I guess?) so I can post the teaser for our first project, called Oink. The actual thing is at http://oink.com so go over there and connect to Twitter. Woot!

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
