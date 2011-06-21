Chris Coyier

Branded Examples

Mottie, the current maintainer of the AnythingSlider, originally published on CSS-Tricks, had the idea of making a logo for it. I think it would be cool to "brand" some of the bigger examples/demos/downloads with logos of their own that riff on the logo fo the main site.

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
