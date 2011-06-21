Adam Darowski

More WAR

Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
  • Save
More WAR baseball sabermetrics chunk infographic lucida grande
Download color palette

Was thinking a bit about non-Hall of Famers recently. Which is, you know, what I tend to do.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
Head of User Experience at Sports Reference, LLC

More by Adam Darowski

View profile
    • Like