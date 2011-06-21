Matt Haltom

Interactive Social Flash Ads

Matt Haltom
Matt Haltom
  • Save
Interactive Social Flash Ads flash ad brand social
Download color palette

A peak (not a full shot) at some interactive flash ads I designed last year. Unfortunately the projects never worked out (there were many more). We built a core design then scaled that to different brands so that we could build out mock-up prototypes in a day. Hopefully one day it will get revived, you never know.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Matt Haltom
Matt Haltom

More by Matt Haltom

View profile
    • Like