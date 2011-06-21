What To Do Icon

Clay Cauley

Clay Cauley
Clay Cauley
Be gentle, this is my first attempt at an actual icon like this. Much thanks to Jack Thomas for the help and useful templates.

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
