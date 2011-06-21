Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

Awesomeness Meter

Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
  • Save
Awesomeness Meter ui interface ipad knob clock
Download color palette

just a little something that is still in progress that I will using on my site as an awesomness meter :p

see it live

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

More by Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

View profile
    • Like