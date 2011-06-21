𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕶𝖆𝖓𝖊

Alphabattle #9

Alphabattle #9 alphabattle 9 texture sharpie lettering type
This is a hand drawn 9 for this weeks Alphabattle...
www.lettercult.com

And the others are up here:
http://www.johnkanesmith.com/category/hand-lettered-numbers/

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
