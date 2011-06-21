Autosuggest revised

From the informal observation and feedback we've had on http://alpha.gov.uk it seems that some people are ignoring the autosuggest by pressing return to search and then navigating from the results page.

This is my first attempt to simplify the design and make it more usable by clearly styling the suggestions as links, and the search as a button. This version is more stark – the previous version may have been over-designed.

We're not jumping headlong into visuals on the Beta, but I'm keen to fix the things that we know could be better on the Alpha before it's tested. I look forward to testing both versions of the autosuggest in a few weeks' time.