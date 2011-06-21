E.G. Hanson

Woody

E.G. Hanson
E.G. Hanson
  • Save
Woody retro poster logo
Download color palette

Beginnings of a new logo project. Wrestling with some wood texture ideas.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
E.G. Hanson
E.G. Hanson

More by E.G. Hanson

View profile
    • Like