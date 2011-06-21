RUDY HURTADO

SEAblings 3D

RUDY HURTADO
RUDY HURTADO
  • Save
SEAblings 3D fish 3d green 2 fish shadow
Download color palette

2 brothers own a Fish Market in a High end area and needed a new Brand identity

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
RUDY HURTADO
RUDY HURTADO

More by RUDY HURTADO

View profile
    • Like