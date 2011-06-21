Growcase Simplexity Service Badge

I already used this as a larger attachment to an earlier shot.

But someone advised me to re-post it as its own shot (since apparently people tend to miss attachments), so figured, what the heck. Might aswell.

Quick info: Emblem used for one of the sections of my upcoming portfolio re-launch. Currently in development and the markup is finished. Wordpress and jQuery/Java work will start tomorrow and it is estimated to be ready for launch in about 7-8 days. Give or take a couple of days ;)

Edit: Site is now launched - www.growcase.com