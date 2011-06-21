Ivo Mynttinen

Personal Page Header

Ivo Mynttinen
Ivo Mynttinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Page Header header ui logo note tags
Download color palette

Header and small Logo revamp for my new page.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Ivo Mynttinen
Ivo Mynttinen
Better design, better experiences.
Hire Me

More by Ivo Mynttinen

View profile
    • Like