Jay Zawislak

SP

Jay Zawislak
Jay Zawislak
  • Save
SP gray red logo logomark identity
Download color palette

Playing around with the mark for sales materials

9319b24a7c6a22031d5ef82736375b90
Rebound of
SP
By Jay Zawislak
View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Jay Zawislak
Jay Zawislak

More by Jay Zawislak

View profile
    • Like