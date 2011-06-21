Homepage detail

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Firstly, huge thanks to @christianross for taking a chance and drafting me to Dribbble. It's a great pleasure to be here.
I work from home on my own so am hoping to find a real community. Normally I design in a vacuum, so I'm excited by the prospect of serious and constructive feedback.
This is a detail from the homepage of my new personal website. I plan to launch tomorrow. UPDATE – I just pushed it live... You can view it here http://www.aliblackwell.com/
It is very much a work in progress. I plan on adding media queries and I've not optimised my code yet, or checked it on Windows.
Any feedback would be much appreciated! Font size, line-height, general... please go nuts.