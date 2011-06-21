Max Steenbergen

Nintendo DSi

Nintendo DSi
The third iteration of the DS series. Its two cameras were its most important distinguishing feature, other than that there wasn't all that much different from the DS Lite.

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
