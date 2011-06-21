Dean Hudson

Foosball #3

Foosball #3
Slider toggle for selecting the winning team. Type is a combo of Bello Pro & League Gothic, not 100% sold on it yet. Thoughts?

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
