Zach Roszczewski

Icon Suite | Enjoei

Zach Roszczewski
Zach Roszczewski
Hire Me
  • Save
Icon Suite | Enjoei iconography icons set suite line icon consistent
Icon Suite | Enjoei iconography icons set suite line icon consistent
Download color palette
  1. iconset.png
  2. FullIconSet.png

Custom icon set I designed for Enjoei.

Check out the Full Icon Set.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2015
Zach Roszczewski
Zach Roszczewski
Icon & Illustration Design Studio. San Diego, Ca.
Hire Me

More by Zach Roszczewski

View profile
    • Like