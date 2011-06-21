Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

Cake!

A WIP for an updated cake icon in Consume 2. The cake is shown while the app fetches the initial batch of data. It's also a homage to the app's version 1.0 — 1.62 icon.

It probably won't ever appear this big, but it's nice to have the detail in case we ever need it.

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
