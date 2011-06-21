Rob Loukotka

Essential

Essential logo client diamond prism black white essential collision logotype greyscale brand identity
Logo for a telecommunications client. This will be for a premium service of theirs. The goal was a slick, professional, luxury, modern type of look.

More / bigger shots up on the portfolio: http://collisionlabs.com/logo/call-one-essential-logo-design-2011

