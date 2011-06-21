Website Icons

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I'm focussing on the promo site now. I've put together a few icons to represent each major section. Not sure if they'll get used yet, but they were certainly fun to put together.
If I have to explain what each icon represents then, well, I've blown it.