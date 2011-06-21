Jorge Pedret

Logo Question cooq logo question help feedback
What is the first thing you read when you see this logo?
What does it make you think of when you see it?

We're trying to get a set of fresh eyes and get feedback for this logo. The overall feeling of the brand we want it to be like from the end credits of the movie Ratatouille (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oU9WizIsL28).

Which of the three logos do you find more suitable?

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
