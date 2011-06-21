Chris Spooner

Great Britain Geometric/Mosaic Text Effect

Chris Spooner
Chris Spooner
  • Save
Great Britain Geometric/Mosaic Text Effect text geometric abstract mosaic
Download color palette

Preview of the design we'll be creating in next week's design tutorial

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Chris Spooner
Chris Spooner

More by Chris Spooner

View profile
    • Like