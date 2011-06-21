Zulal Ahmad

djTemplate-Header

Zulal Ahmad
Zulal Ahmad
Hire Me
  • Save
djTemplate-Header player gui ui music dj zee7 web design
djTemplate-Header player gui ui music dj zee7 web design
Download color palette
  1. header.jpg
  2. bigger.jpg

just finished the header.
find attachment for bigger view.
any suggestion?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Zulal Ahmad
Zulal Ahmad
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Zulal Ahmad

View profile
    • Like