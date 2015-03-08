Emmanuelle Bories

Michèle

Michèle is a web and mobile service concept. Here is the web interface.

Thanks to Michèle, you can create your best shopping itinerary, the most efficient. It works according to your tastes, budget, needs, previous purchases and much more. Michèle is a showcase of all the clothes you can find locally.

Posted on Mar 8, 2015
