Battlefield Bad Company 2 Epic Match

I've just bought my own Bad Company 2 server: 'Great British Annihilators'.

Wan't to be a member? Drop a comment (it's free).

Be there at 7PM UK time on Saturday 25th June. Add it to your favourites.

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
