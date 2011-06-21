Ciara Ní Dhuinn

Fairy ninja, she is my fairy ninja

Fairy ninja, she is my fairy ninja childhood imagination sketch book concept.
that's my girl. Fairy, princess, ninja, cowgirl, superhero rolled into one. It's the beginning of a new concept so it is in early stages.
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
