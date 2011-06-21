Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

DooGooders - Logo/Web 2

Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap
Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap
  • Save
DooGooders - Logo/Web 2 crap halo web doogooders poop logo
Download color palette

This is the footer of the website. The header transitions from clouds to a backyard setting in the footer.

0914d7baeec8881cf28ef9a9b8036f10
Rebound of
DooGooders - Logo/Web
By Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap
View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap
Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

More by Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

View profile
    • Like