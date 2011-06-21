Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

Co-op Logo - Final

Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap
Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap
  • Save
Co-op Logo - Final co-op color spectrum c logo
Download color palette

Though I personally, liked the original color scheme... The client decided to go with a full color spectrum. Which works nicely with their branding and upcoming website.

Fb7ee6a52a007ff5e3fbc15eeaa605a7
Rebound of
Co-op Logo - WIP
By Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap
View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap
Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

More by Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

View profile
    • Like