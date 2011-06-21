Grant Blakeman

new hotness drops soon

new hotness drops soon identity icon web design screenshot
i'm finally getting around to redesigning all of my own stuff. i put up a bit of a teaser page tonight to… well… tease (and to motivate me to get it all done).

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
