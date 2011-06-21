Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

DooGooders - Logo/Web

Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap
Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap
  • Save
DooGooders - Logo/Web logo poop doogooders web halo crap
Download color palette

Check out this 'crappy' logo and website redesign for a great Pet Clean-up company. This client is awesome to work with. They aren't afraid to have fun with their brand and take a jab at what they do.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap
Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

More by Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

View profile
    • Like