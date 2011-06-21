Save Button

Dustin Senos

Dustin Senos
Dustin Senos
Working on the UI for a quick personal project. I wanted to toy around with the idea that when you save things online, they are ending up in the "cloud."

Update: Check out the updated version of this icon: http://dribbble.com/shots/197059-Cloud-Button-Redux

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
