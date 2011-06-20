Real Estate Icons

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
So this one was a ziiinger, files deleted, revisions, oh so many revisions my pms was acting up lol
All icons http://d.pr/chmi did the math sorta 16h for all icons, file deletion included heh
Real happy that i did some icon work, and more to come :3
Thoughts and comments always warm my heart #nohomo