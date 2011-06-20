Fred LeBlanc

270!

Fred LeBlanc
Fred LeBlanc
  • Save
270! icon hand-drawn icon set
Download color palette

I did it! Got to my goal of 270 icons. Look for them to be on sale in a bit. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Fred LeBlanc
Fred LeBlanc

More by Fred LeBlanc

View profile
    • Like