Bob Ewing

Folding Numerals _Part 2

Bob Ewing
Bob Ewing
Hire Me
  • Save
Folding Numerals _Part 2 typography illustration vector
Download color palette

Did a little more work on these. I realized the fold was too thick on the backside. Still working out the rest of the numbers, but for now this is in honor of Larry "The Legend".

747dfd7bece3c1d66cbf0062e119b5bc
Rebound of
Folding Numerals
By Bob Ewing
View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Bob Ewing
Bob Ewing
Independent brand designer from Indianapolis.
Hire Me

More by Bob Ewing

View profile
    • Like