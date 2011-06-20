Fabian Marchinko

New Code Media

Inspired by two focus words the client offered me in his last email “”New “and ”Code.

The overall shape of the mark is derived from that of the egg, representative of a new life, new beginning. Coding of a site is really the DNA of a site, everything you do here creates what you see on the page.

Here I’ve shown this in an exciting and dynamic way, expressing that there always something exciting happening at New Code Media.

Posted on Jun 20, 2011
