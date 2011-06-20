Nathan Walker

Play Nice vector all the pretty colors character
Some characters for my branding of All The Pretty Colors. My two weapons of choice: Micron pen and Technico Lead Holder.

Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Design & Illustration Studio in Austin, TX.
