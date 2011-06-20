Christopher DeCaro

2012 Predictions

Christopher DeCaro
Christopher DeCaro
Hire Me
  • Save
2012 Predictions
Download color palette

Borrowed from Pantone's fashion predictions of colors for 2012.

Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Christopher DeCaro
Christopher DeCaro
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Christopher DeCaro

View profile
    • Like