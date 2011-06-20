Timothy Dueck

Little Orange Menu

Timothy Dueck
Timothy Dueck
  • Save
Little Orange Menu orange menu ui navigation website
Download color palette

I changed the fonts and I made the button and icon 3d for a cool effect. For my site I am having a single page website so some parts will be off white and some parts will be a navy blue like this!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Timothy Dueck
Timothy Dueck

More by Timothy Dueck

View profile
    • Like