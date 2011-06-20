Birgit Zimmermann

Logo

Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann
  • Save
Logo logo sports foosball table soccer
Download color palette

refining it in a more sports-like direction.

8ee52d67be3df9f849fc1f08e66428d1
Rebound of
Logo
By Birgit Zimmermann
View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann

More by Birgit Zimmermann

View profile
    • Like