David Harthcock

textPlus Chat View Attachements

David Harthcock
David Harthcock
  • Save
textPlus Chat View Attachements texture textplus app balls chat attachement action sheet iphone blue
Download color palette

Continuing down a redesign for textPlus.
Peep the full size here: http://cl.ly/3J2W0u082X1z1S0i2f0A

1161898ee0cffe499aa201f8dedb662e
Rebound of
textPlus Chatview
By Henry Moran
View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
David Harthcock
David Harthcock

More by David Harthcock

View profile
    • Like