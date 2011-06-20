On-site Editor Live Stats

Allan Reyes

Webpop has launched the new edit and stats toolbar. Now it is even easier and enjoyable for your clients to create new content, edit on-site or just monitor their traffic. Live stats reading shows how many users are currently on your website.

Posted on Jun 20, 2011
