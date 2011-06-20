Dann Petty

Facebook Facepile (free PSD inside)

yea so, i got tired of taking screen shots of other facebook facepiles and decided next time i need one i'm making my own. it's not perfect and some of my type is off but for just eyeballing it quickly it's pretty close :)

anyways, that i'd share the PSD to save you the trouble as well. i left it to where it's totally customizable and made it to be 300w to fit most right rails.

download the psd here:
http://cl.ly/2X1Y1s0o183G1V001c3Q

Jun 20, 2011
