Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle

Woodshop Texture Kit

Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle
Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle
  • Save
Woodshop Texture Kit wood wood texture grain wood grain wood pattern wood grain pattern wood swatches
Download color palette

Woodshop class is now in sessions! Create stylish wood effects without the hassle of sourcing materials and becoming a Photoshop guru.

Creativenaut's Woodshop Texture KIT includes 21 seamless wood textures in a variety of different tones and effects. If you're looking for an easy way to add wood grain to your design arsenal, this pack has everything you need, plus the kitchen sink!

Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle
Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle

More by Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle

View profile
    • Like