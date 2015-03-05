🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Woodshop class is now in sessions! Create stylish wood effects without the hassle of sourcing materials and becoming a Photoshop guru.
Creativenaut's Woodshop Texture KIT includes 21 seamless wood textures in a variety of different tones and effects. If you're looking for an easy way to add wood grain to your design arsenal, this pack has everything you need, plus the kitchen sink!