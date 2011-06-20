Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven

Waarom God?

dutch logo texture question god helvetica grid
Working on a new homepage design for waaromgod (it's dutch. Translated: why God?) A place where people can ask question about the Christian faith

Posted on Jun 20, 2011
