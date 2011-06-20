Ivo Mynttinen

Personal Page

Ivo Mynttinen
Ivo Mynttinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Page search navigation dark black gray white ui web grid icon blue button
Download color palette

Navigation with input for search. Part of the redesign of my personal page. That's a Browserscreenshot.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Ivo Mynttinen
Ivo Mynttinen
Better design, better experiences.
Hire Me

More by Ivo Mynttinen

View profile
    • Like