Guido Rosso

Binders

Guido Rosso
Guido Rosso
Hire Me
  • Save
Binders binder icon red orange stitching leather
Download color palette

simple binder icons for a comp

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2011
Guido Rosso
Guido Rosso
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Guido Rosso

View profile
    • Like