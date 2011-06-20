Cameron Daigle

Announcing DriveCosts

Announcing DriveCosts
Thrilled to finally announce what I've been working on for quite a while now. DriveCosts helps you record your car-related expenses and visualize the results over time, with helpful calculations and service reminders.

http://drivecosts.com is up and we're going to be sending out invites soon, so feel free to visit and request an invite!

Posted on Jun 20, 2011
