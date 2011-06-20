Jeff Rigsby

Stella Birth Announcement Sketches

Jeff Rigsby
Jeff Rigsby
  • Save
Stella Birth Announcement Sketches jeff rigsby jeff rigsby type logo identity print design typography stella announcement baby sketchbook sketch
Download color palette

Sketches for my daughter's (Stella Grace Rigsby) birth announcement logo.

Jeff Rigsby
Jeff Rigsby

More by Jeff Rigsby

View profile
    • Like